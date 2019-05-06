10-Minute Egg Drop Soup

One of the first recipes we ever created for YouTube was Chicken and Sweetcorn Soup.

Although it’s one of those dishes that’s dependably on every Chinese restaurant menu, that’s not what we associate it with. For us, it was something we had at home, whipped up by mum at a moment’s request. During the winter months, we sold it at the market in styrofoam cups, the steam from the bubbling cauldron of liquid gold seducing our customers to part with their $1.20. I even made it for my first proper boyfriend, hoping to better the takeaway version that his mum would religiously stock their freezer with.

Admittedly, Egg Drop Soup wasn’t ever such a thing for us. The chicken-studded, corn-sweetened version always seemed more tempting. But on making Egg Drop Soup for the first time in years, it made total sense why its known and loved the world over.

The silky egg ribbons, suspended in every spoonful, are the star of the show. Simply follow our tips for getting perfectly delicate tendrils of egg. Good ingredients are worth seeking out here: quality chicken stock (or vegetable stock, if your prefer), fresh golden-yolked eggs, and toasted pure (not blended) sesame oil make all the difference. The best part is that the soup is unbelievably easy to make and only demands 15 minutes of your time.

With that, I’m heading back to the kitchen to prepare another batch. I doubt there will be any left for the freezer.