To get the full experience of our site please enable javascript.

×

Join us

For lots of delicious recipes and fun stuff

Join our new newsletter :) and be the first to know about our delicious, easy-peasy recipes and our handy chinese guides!

  • 06.05.2019
  •  0

10-Minute Egg Drop Soup

A comforting classic

One of the first recipes we ever created for YouTube was Chicken and Sweetcorn Soup.

Although it’s one of those dishes that’s dependably on every Chinese restaurant menu, that’s not what we associate it with. For us, it was something we had at home, whipped up by mum at a moment’s request. During the winter months, we sold it at the market in styrofoam cups, the steam from the bubbling cauldron of liquid gold seducing our customers to part with their $1.20. I even made it for my first proper boyfriend, hoping to better the takeaway version that his mum would religiously stock their freezer with.

Admittedly, Egg Drop Soup wasn’t ever such a thing for us. The chicken-studded, corn-sweetened version always seemed more tempting. But on making Egg Drop Soup for the first time in years, it made total sense why its known and loved the world over.

The silky egg ribbons, suspended in every spoonful, are the star of the show. Simply follow our tips for getting perfectly delicate tendrils of egg. Good ingredients are worth seeking out here: quality chicken stock (or vegetable stock, if your prefer), fresh golden-yolked eggs, and toasted pure (not blended) sesame oil make all the difference. The best part is that the soup is unbelievably easy to make and only demands 15 minutes of your time.

With that, I’m heading back to the kitchen to prepare another batch. I doubt there will be any left for the freezer.

 

Serves
4
Ingredients

4 eggs
2 tbsp CF
1L chicken stock
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp white pepper
2 spring onions, diagonally sliced
1 tbsp sesame oil

One of the first recipes we ever created for YouTube was Chicken and Sweetcorn Soup.

Although it’s one of those dishes that’s dependably on every Chinese restaurant menu, that’s not what we associate it with. For us, it was something we had at home, whipped up by mum at a moment’s request. During the winter months, we sold it at the market in styrofoam cups, the steam from the bubbling cauldron of liquid gold seducing our customers to part with their $1.20. I even made it for my first proper boyfriend, hoping to better the takeaway version that his mum would religiously stock their freezer with.

Admittedly, Egg Drop Soup wasn’t ever such a thing for us. The chicken-studded, corn-sweetened version always seemed more tempting. But on making Egg Drop Soup for the first time in years, it made total sense why its known and loved the world over.

The silky egg ribbons, suspended in every spoonful, are the star of the show. Simply follow our tips for getting perfectly delicate tendrils of egg. Good ingredients are worth seeking out here: quality chicken stock (or vegetable stock, if your prefer), fresh golden-yolked eggs, and toasted pure (not blended) sesame oil make all the difference. The best part is that the soup is unbelievably easy to make and only demands 15 minutes of your time.

With that, I’m heading back to the kitchen to prepare another batch. I doubt there will be any left for the freezer.

 

GET THE METHOD →

Beat the eggs with the pinch of salt until frothy. Set aside.
Dissolve the cornflour in 3 tablespoons of water. Set aside.
Bring the chicken stock to a boil. Lower the heat, and stir in the cornflour mixture. Bring back to the boil and cook until thickened. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
With the soup at a simmer, drizzle in the beaten eggs in a thin stream, tracing a circular path. Let the egg cook for about 10 seconds, stir to help it along, then repeat until it is all set.
Stir in the spring onions and sesame oil, and serve piping hot.
more for you



Quick Prawn and Spinach Wontons
  • RECIPES →

Garlic Crusted King Prawns
  • RECIPES →

Tong Yuen Sweet Dumplings
  • RECIPES →

The Rice Terraces
  • Journal →