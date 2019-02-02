13-Spiced Crispy Chicken

The Year of the Pig is almost upon us! Lunar New Year is all about feasting with friends and family. It’s also a good excuse to have some treats. Christmas was ages ago, right? 😉

To mark the occasion, we've developed a brand new recipe

Fried chicken feels suitably celebratory, and we reckon that our version served with delightfully slippery udon and naturally sweet baby gem blows Colonel Sanders’ chicken out of the water. A whopping 13 spices, used in three different ways, mingle together to create a flavour that is both complex and warming. You can find 13 spice in Asian supermarkets, it comes in a box as shown in the gallery below.

The other awesome thing about this recipe is that it is fuss free and takes no time to put together: you don’t need to marinate the chicken for ages or deep fry it, and the noodles and veg go in the same pot! Easy peasy!

Happy New Year, everyone ^_^

