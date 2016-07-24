To get the full experience of our site please enable javascript.

Crispy Chilli Beef

You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to make this restaurant royalty dish at home

EXCITING NEWS! (14 Oct 2018): We have collaborated with Screen to Plate to bring you this recipe as a meal kit!

Order at screentoplate.com and learn more about the collaboration over on our post for potsticker dumplings, a recipe that we developed especially for Screen to Plate. For one month only, get £10 off your first order over £30 with the code FIRSTBOX10.  

— Amy & Julie x

Like the ubiquitous Beef and Broccoli, exactly where, when and how Crispy Chilli Beef came into existence remains as intriguing and mysterious as Josh Hartnett’s gaze circa Pearl Harbour. I like to imagine that an enterprising Chinese cook – preferably a diminutive elderly man – concocted the recipe in his suburban takeaway to enthral his Western customers’ tastebuds with an irresistible combination of a crispy bite and a spicy, sour, and syrupy sauce.

Even though its origins are fuzzy, we’re very proud to stand by CCB as a Chinese classic. Sure, it may be more of a ‘once in a while’ kind of dish, but it is genuinely something worth treating yourself to because it is off-the-charts tasty. Besides, we all need a treat once in a while and here at the Dumpling household we believe that no food is ‘bad’ food – it’s all about moderation, being active and eating what makes you happy.

Today we’re sharing our own recipe for crispy chilli beef and we hope you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see that it is actually an uber simple dish to make at home: the super-thin strips of beef don’t need to be marinated in advance, they only require shallow-frying, and everything that you need for the sauce can be picked up in even the smallest of supermarkets. This recipe would work really well with pork too, and the entire thing can also be gluten free as long as you use GF soy sauce.

 

Serves
4, with rice
Ingredients

500g rump steak, sliced into thin strips against the grain
6 tbsp cornflour
1/2 tsp salt
3 tbsp vegetable oil
1 1/2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

for the sauce 
180ml orange juice
juice from 1/2 a lemon
6 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
1 tsp hot sauce, like Tabasco or sriracha (optional)
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tbsp water

Put all of the sauce ingredients into a saucepan, bring to a boil, then leave on a simmer to thicken whilst the beef is being cooked.
In a large oven tray or a bowl, toss the beef strips through the cornflour and salt. Use your hands and give the beef a few squeezes to make sure that the cornflour is tightly packed on.
Heat the oil in a frying pan over a high heat, then add the beef and fry for a few minutes until golden and crispy. You may find it easier to do this in two batches, before returning the first batch to the pan.
By now the sauce should have reduced down to a thick and glossy state that can coat the back of a wooden spoon. If it is still quite thin, turn up the heat and stir continuously to reduce it down. Pour the sauce over the beef strip and toss through to coat every bit of crispy beef.
Sprinkle sesame seeds on top an serve with a garnish of cucumber, and lots of jasmine rice.

  • Sounds marvellous

  • Prem Bhaskaran

    OK. To market, to market to buy some some beef or pork. Home again to cook it. Except that it is almost midnight here. Have to wait till tomorrow to get the ingredients.

  • Littlecook

    Wow Amy and Julie! That was wonderful, thank you. We had it tonight with jasmine rice and a wee slightly-pickled-red-onion and greens salad. Absolutely divine, can’t wait to use it as part of a banquet-type dinner party we have coming up. Keep up the fantastic work, we love your recipes 🙂

    • Thanks so much for your feedback!! So glad you liked the recipe 😀 Serving with pickled onion and greens sounds perfect, the ideal way to cut through the richness of the dish 😀

  • David L

    Hi there
    Made it tonight for the family and it was delicious! Such a simple recipe, and quick to make!
    Thank you!

    David

    • Fantastic!! Very happy to hear that you and your family enjoyed the dish!! 😀

  • Michel Hébert

    Just like Tony the Tiger- Your Great

  • Maria

    Hello, I tried the recipe, but I don’t know what I did, the sauce came out extremely sour and at the same time extremely sweet…. What to do? Thank you in advance.

  • Chris

    I just made this tonight – was so yummy! Great video girls. One thing though – I couldn’t seem to get my sauce to thicken like yours did…

  • Steph

    Made this for dinner tonight…Delicious!!! Family loved it, but my sauce didn’t thicken😕I just added a but of cornflour and it was good to go!! Thank you😊

    • That’s great to hear Steph! We find that the thickness of the sauce depends on the consistency of the sweet chilli and especially how much sugar is in it, as this helps to form the lacquer like sauce as it caramelises. Glad the cornflour save the day!

  • This is a lovely recipe. It turned out soooooo delicious, my husband asks for it nearly every other week. Another hit from the Dumpling Sisters!

  • Safia

    Hi dumpling sisters

    Wat an awesome recipe….the dish turned out crispy,juicy,tasty and lifted my mood instantly.took me just 15 mins to prepare …my 5yo couldn’t resist my expressions on eating it and also gave it a try n loved it!!

    Thank u …keep up the great work!

  • Oh wow this looks delicious. I love this type of food. Thanks simon

  • Bethany C

    Hi girls,
    Just wondering what type of orange juice I should use? I can see that it’s without bits/pulp but should it be from concentrate or not? Thanks! 🙂

    • Hiya, you can really use whatever you like! I would suggest something that is not too sweet, however 🙂

  • Do you mean corn starch, which is what we have in the US? Or actual corn flour?

    • Yep, we call it corn flour here, but it is the fine white powder aka corn starch 🙂

      • Joy

        Thank you for clearing that up…Looking forward to making this 🙂

  • Lawrence Robinson

    I added a bit of potato starch to provide for a more random texture of the coating. Let’s see how it works out!

    • Great idea! Curious to see how it turns out – do let us know! x

      • Lawrence Robinson

        Good morning from China!

        Unfortunately it didn’t work out. Instead of going crispy the coating got soggy.

        Any idea what could’ve gone wrong?

        Thanks!

        • swisscub

          Hey Lawrence… phew – although your post is from 9 months ago… to let you know what I think could be the source of all soggy evil here: make sure the beef strips (meat) is really dry! If it’s wet the coating of the starch powder/corn flour is not sticking to it! Next time, just take a kitchen towel sheet or two, and dry-pat the meat strips before you “marinate” them in the coating, so that it doesn’t only soak it up better – but it’ll turn out extra crispy, just how we want it! Better luck next time! 🙂

  • Kenneth

    Didn’t​ have any beef so I used pork tenderloin and added some red chilli and red peppers. Was utterly amazing! Thank you very much for the recipe 🙂

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/df11b8ba96049863c24c56ff77c0ea68b74a6963e82e27a00964db114f8705d9.jpg

    • dumplingsisters

      Thanks for the pic! 😉

  • Delicious! We didn’t have light gluten free soy sauce so used half a tbsp of normal instead which was fine. Probably wouldn’t add the extra hot sauce next time as the sweet chilli sauce we have is already pretty hot. Best recipe we’ve found for this meal, we’ve tried a few others without any success.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/38715daaf91daadfbe213650eefe5ee627e0325f86a3aee144c4346247528305.jpg

    • dumplingsisters

      That’s AMAZING to hear! Thanks so much for trying our recipe 🙂

      • dumplingsisters

        Fab pic too! xx

  • Nilendra De Silva

    Thank you Amy and Julie for this wonderful recipe, it came out very well and the whole family enjoyed it!!

  • Tanya Nicolle Kendell

    this was amazing, iv’e always dreaded making stir fry because i dont like rich soy flavours and it always comes out too salty, but this was super fantastic i doubled the sauce as i cooked for 6 and i sauteed veggies with it also. i now have a stir fry i love…. i pushed the beef further then i normal would have in my electric wok and it was crisp but still meaty the only thing i did differently is i added a couple of drops to sesame oil to the vegetable oil when cooking the beef and i put it on a bed of mi goreng noodles

  • David Singh

    Watched the video, looks amazing like my favorite dish, too looking forward to cooking this dish tomorrow.

  • The_Master

    It is quite tasty.and I will make it again.

    Almost tasted like the General Tso sauce, not quite but very close to the restaurant i used to live close to that had the best I have had. Going to try adding a little hoisin, sesame oil and use chicken later today

  • Emre Sevlan

    In the video, what west-indian sauce did you use ?

  • Greg Norris

    WOW! Made this tonight, did drop the hot sauce to on;y half the amount. Served with a homemade fried rice.

    I am a 50 year old, divorced male. If I can make this, anyone can. The sauce is the simplest, yet so full of flavour.

    I will look to deep fry the beef next time, to get the desired ‘crispy’ texture, but otherwise, this is a new favourite! https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/989ffacead54c0d4d7c2809b20718666016b749695046c66aa6c925817a39ed2.jpg

