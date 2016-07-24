EXCITING NEWS! (14 Oct 2018): We have collaborated with Screen to Plate to bring you this recipe as a meal kit!

— Amy & Julie x

Like the ubiquitous Beef and Broccoli, exactly where, when and how Crispy Chilli Beef came into existence remains as intriguing and mysterious as Josh Hartnett’s gaze circa Pearl Harbour. I like to imagine that an enterprising Chinese cook – preferably a diminutive elderly man – concocted the recipe in his suburban takeaway to enthral his Western customers’ tastebuds with an irresistible combination of a crispy bite and a spicy, sour, and syrupy sauce.

Even though its origins are fuzzy, we’re very proud to stand by CCB as a Chinese classic. Sure, it may be more of a ‘once in a while’ kind of dish, but it is genuinely something worth treating yourself to because it is off-the-charts tasty. Besides, we all need a treat once in a while and here at the Dumpling household we believe that no food is ‘bad’ food – it’s all about moderation, being active and eating what makes you happy.

Today we’re sharing our own recipe for crispy chilli beef and we hope you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see that it is actually an uber simple dish to make at home: the super-thin strips of beef don’t need to be marinated in advance, they only require shallow-frying, and everything that you need for the sauce can be picked up in even the smallest of supermarkets. This recipe would work really well with pork too, and the entire thing can also be gluten free as long as you use GF soy sauce.