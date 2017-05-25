To get the full experience of our site please enable javascript.

  • 25.05.2017
  •  4

Five-Spiced Pork Belly Stir Fry

Get your pork belly fix in a flash with this easy stir fry

Anyone who knows me knows that I adore pork. This love affair was sparked in my childhood, when I first discovered the joy of crimson red char siu pork and fragrant deep fried garlicky spare ribs (suun heung gwuk). Although these dishes were always must-haves when we went out to eat, I also savoured the more low-key pork dishes that Mum rustled up at home, like slow cooked hoisin pork belly and silky pork congee.

One of the most iconic Cantonese pork dishes of all is crispy five-spiced roast pork belly. It’s another restaurant favourite, but on special occasions at home Mum roasts up a big slab of belly that has been rubbed with lots of five spice powder and pricked so that the skin became ultra crispy in the oven. While it’s delicious on the day of roasting because of aforementioned crispiness, I think I’m even more obsessed with the magic that Mum performs on the leftovers.

The next day, when the cracking has became soft, she cooks the pieces of pork belly in a sweet joy sauce with spring onions for extra flavour. The result is sensational: a sticky sauce infused with five-spice flavour, and flavoursome pieces of pork with a slight tackiness from the cooked-down crackling. Although it’s an awesome recipe and a real treat to eat, it’s also a fairly long and involved process to make the crispy pork in preparation for the next-day dish. Today’s recipe reimagines that five-spiced porky and saucy goodness as a quick stir fry. It’s perfect for people who love the bouncy texture of quick-cooked pork belly, and a delicious sauce to smother all over rice.

Serves
2-3, with rice
Ingredients

300g rindless pork belly, cut into 2-3cm chunks
2 tsp Chinese five spice powder
1 1/2 tbsp cornflour (cornstarch)
1 tbsp ginger, cut into matchsticks
6 spring onions, cut into thirds
1/2 tbsp vegetable oil

for the sauce
150ml water
1 1/2 tsp dark soy sauce
2 tbsp light soy sauce
2 tbsp sugar

Dust the pork belly pieces with the five spice and cornflour.
OUR
TIP!
If you're not a fan of pork belly, you can substitute in lean pork strips.
Heat the oil over a medium-high heat in a wok or a frying pan with high sides. Add the dusted pork, and sear for a few minutes on each side until golden. Add in the ginger and stir fry for a few seconds until fragrant.
Add the sauce mixture, bring to a boil, then cover and simmer for 8-10 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Stir in the spring onions to wilt them, then serve immediately with rice.
  • Rae Ann Ford

    Love this recipe! Simple, fast and delicious. I got the pork belly from Trader Joe’s. Yum!

  • Wonderful recipe

    • dumplingsisters

      Thanks 🙂

