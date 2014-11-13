Chicken Fried Noodles for Jamie Oliver’s Food Tube

Hi guys! Now we’ve finished the most frantic stage of the book, we’re sharing another tasty recipe video with you all! It’s another classic, adapted from a long-serving recipe that mum uses at the market back in New Zealand.

Our secret to creating super juicy fried noodles is to cook up a moreish chicken gravy that lightly coats the noodles with a savoury slick of sauce.

The rest is kept fairly simple but colourful: silky chicken thigh meat, vibrant carrots, crunchy bean sprouts and just-tender broccoli – delish!