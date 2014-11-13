Chicken Fried Noodles for Jamie Oliver’s Food Tube
A family recipe that hits the spot every time
Hi guys! Now we’ve finished the most frantic stage of the book, we’re sharing another tasty recipe video with you all! It’s another classic, adapted from a long-serving recipe that mum uses at the market back in New Zealand.
Our secret to creating super juicy fried noodles is to cook up a moreish chicken gravy that lightly coats the noodles with a savoury slick of sauce.
The rest is kept fairly simple but colourful: silky chicken thigh meat, vibrant carrots, crunchy bean sprouts and just-tender broccoli – delish!
Serves
4
Ingredients
350g skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into strips
250g dried egg noodles
4 tbsp vegetable oil
3 slices ginger, finely diced
1 clove garlic, finely diced
1 small carrot, thinly sliced
Large handful bean sprouts
1/2 head of a medium broccoli, cut into florets
¾ tsp salt
1¼ tsp granulated sugar
1 tsp dark soy sauce
2 tsp sesame oil (optional)
for the marinade
½ tsp light soy sauce
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp granulated sugar
pinch ground white pepper
1 tsp cornflour
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
2 tbsp water
In a bowl, combine the chicken and marinade ingredients. Cover and leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
Prepare the dried egg noodles according to the packet instructions, but reduce the cooking time by a half as the noodles will keep cooking in the wok. Drain in a colander.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over a high heat and stir-fry half of the ginger and garlic until fragrant. Add the marinated chicken to the wok in a single layer and allow it to brown, then stir fry until the chicken strips are golden.
Pour in 80ml of cold water and cover the wok immediately with a lid or a plate. Allow the chicken to cook through by simmering for a few minutes then transfer the chicken, gravy and any delicious sticky brown bits to a bowl. Set aside.
Wipe the wok with kitchen paper. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil over a high heat and stir-fry the remaining ginger and garlic. Add the carrots, broccoli and bean sprouts toss the vegetables in the oil for 1 minute. Pour in 80ml of cold water and cover with a lid. This step will trap in the wok hei (the smoky flavours or ‘breath’ of the wok). Cook the veg for 2 minutes until they are tender, then uncover and reduce the heat to medium.
Return the chicken and gravy to the wok, along with the noodles, salt, sugar, dark soy sauce and ½ tablespoon of oil. Toss the noodles until they are evenly coated with the seasonings and warmed through. If you find the noodles a bit too hard, sprinkle cold water onto them as you toss. Finally, if you wish to add a subtle nutty flavour to the noodles, simply turn off the heat before stirring through the sesame oil.
