Chicken Fried Noodles for Jamie Oliver’s Food Tube

A family recipe that hits the spot every time

Hi guys! Now we’ve finished the most frantic stage of the book, we’re sharing another tasty recipe video with you all! It’s another classic, adapted from a long-serving recipe that mum uses at the market back in New Zealand.

Our secret to creating super juicy fried noodles is to cook up a moreish chicken gravy that lightly coats the noodles with a savoury slick of sauce.

The rest is kept fairly simple but colourful: silky chicken thigh meat, vibrant carrots, crunchy bean sprouts and just-tender broccoli – delish!

Serves
4
Ingredients

350g skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into strips
250g dried egg noodles
4 tbsp vegetable oil
3 slices ginger, finely diced
1 clove garlic, finely diced
1 small carrot, thinly sliced
Large handful bean sprouts
1/2 head of a medium broccoli, cut into florets
¾ tsp salt
1¼ tsp granulated sugar
1 tsp dark soy sauce
2 tsp sesame oil (optional)

for the marinade
½ tsp light soy sauce
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp granulated sugar
pinch ground white pepper
1 tsp cornflour
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
2 tbsp water

In a bowl, combine the chicken and marinade ingredients. Cover and leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
Prepare the dried egg noodles according to the packet instructions, but reduce the cooking time by a half as the noodles will keep cooking in the wok. Drain in a colander.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over a high heat and stir-fry half of the ginger and garlic until fragrant. Add the marinated chicken to the wok in a single layer and allow it to brown, then stir fry until the chicken strips are golden.
Pour in 80ml of cold water and cover the wok immediately with a lid or a plate. Allow the chicken to cook through by simmering for a few minutes then transfer the chicken, gravy and any delicious sticky brown bits to a bowl. Set aside.
Wipe the wok with kitchen paper. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil over a high heat and stir-fry the remaining ginger and garlic. Add the carrots, broccoli and bean sprouts toss the vegetables in the oil for 1 minute. Pour in 80ml of cold water and cover with a lid. This step will trap in the wok hei (the smoky flavours or ‘breath’ of the wok). Cook the veg for 2 minutes until they are tender, then uncover and reduce the heat to medium.
Return the chicken and gravy to the wok, along with the noodles, salt, sugar, dark soy sauce and ½ tablespoon of oil. Toss the noodles until they are evenly coated with the seasonings and warmed through. If you find the noodles a bit too hard, sprinkle cold water onto them as you toss. Finally, if you wish to add a subtle nutty flavour to the noodles, simply turn off the heat before stirring through the sesame oil.
  • GK

    Delicious! Tried this tonight. I added a little Siracha at the very end to up the heat.

  • Jordi G.

    My 13-year-old daughter who’s a noddles monster but also difficult to please and a really picky eater said these were the best she’s ever ever had. She even ate the broccoli! My wife was also impressed.
    I used my brand new induction wok I bought myself as a birthday present.
    Thanks a lot, you made my day.

  • Alex

    For a cooking illiterate like me
    I think i did fine job ,smells and tastes beautifully

  • Linda

    My son has been looking up recipes to cook and he found this one. He made it last night and it was SO delicious!! We had to convert Grams to U.S. Pounds and found that “corn flour” is cornstarch in U.S. 🙂 Found all ingredients that I didn’t already have at the grocery store and an Asian market. The only think I couldn’t find was “Light” soy. I looked up different soys, and “Light” doesn’t mean “lite-sodium free”, but when I asked the owner of the Asian store, she had never heard of it. So we used Dark (regular) low sodium for all soy requirements. We had more chicken than required, so we added it, more veggies, and increased the other ingredients accordingly. Between the 4 of us, it was GONE in minutes. May have to double it next time so there is enough for lunch the next day.

  • Britta

    Absolutely delicious! Used dark soy sauce because that’s what I had in the house and added peppers but no extra salt. Could have eaten the whole lot myself☺
    The sauce really makes it. First I thought it was too much liquid but most was absorbed and it was just right. Saved in my bookmarks.

  • Rabya Raees

    Hey till now I have tried this twice with different veggies that I haf at hand and both the times it tasted delicious. It was simple, quick and easy to make ☺ loved it

  • Ashley

    Hi, may I know what wok are you using? Is that cast iron?

  • sunnyhorstmann

    love your recipes! i’ve been so intimidated by Chinese cuisine because my mom would just say “just add a little bit of this” but you guys really make Chinese cooking easy! I’ve loved all that I’ve made from your recipes! My husband loved this fried noodles recipes I made tonight. Thanks!

  • Marc-Emily Bastarache

    First time using a Wok with outside advice… We have traditional burners – where I think “high” is too hot…
    The sisters probably use a thick cast iron wok – which heats far more slowly on highest heat…
    Our Wok is a great one – but I think med-high is more appropriate..
    For example, the sisters put garlic and ginger on the Wok – and it took quite a few seconds to turn golden..
    We put the same garlic and ginger on the Wok (with vegetable oil) – and it instantly turned black…
    Still learning here..

    • Thanks for sharing your experience with your wok and stove – yes there is indeed lots of variation!

  • Ana

    Made this and loved it – thanks Sisters!! One of my kids’s favourite meals 🙂

    • Great to hear 🙂 It’s one of my faves too. Must make again myself!

  • Kaitlyn Cookie Salvatore

    What soy sauce brand did you guys use?

  • Jessica Irena Frandi

    This has been my boyfriend’s favourite dish for Stirfriday. Very easy to cook, not many crazy ingredients, and turns out very delicious. Thank you for sharing this lovely recipe

  • Chiara

    If I half, double or anyway change the servings, should I do the same for the 80ml of cold water added in the preparation? Or should the water still be 80ml each time? Thanks! Chiara

  • Chiara

    If I want to skip the step of adding sesame oil at the end, should I substitute 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil with 2 tablespoons of sesame oil during cooking? And therefore in total use 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and 2 tablespoons of sesame oil? And if so, when should I use the sesame oil? Thanks! Chiara

