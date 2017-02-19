To get the full experience of our site please enable javascript.

Hot and Sour Cabbage

Simple and full of goodness

We’re often asked what makes a good vegetable side dish for our most popular meaty recipes, like crispy chilli beef and sticky pork belly. We always recommend simple stir fried greens, which have a freshness and vitality that contrasts wonderfully with heavier dishes. There are so many incredible Chinese leafy greens to choose from, including pak choi, gai lan, gai choi, and water spinach.

While bok choy is now readily available in most conventional supermarkets, many of the other leafy Chinese greens are still the preserve of Asian supermarkets. Sometimes we crave a vegetable with a bit more body than delicate, crispy pak choi. What do we reach for when a trip to Chinatown is off the cards? Enter the cabbage: possibly the most underrated vegetable ever. It is absolutely perfect for stir frying, as it is robust enough to handle the mega heat of the wok while retaining its al dente bite. Today’s recipe is inspired by the ‘family style cabbage’ served at Silk Road in Peckham, a no-frills, family-style joint with cult status for serving up the tastiest food from the Xinjiang province.

We love this simple cabbage stir fry because it enhances the clean and delicate flavour of cabbage with the big hit of chillies and a sharp, vinegary kick. Try it with your next Chinese meal and you’ll never look at cabbage in the same way again!

Serves
3-4, as a side dish
Ingredients

370g green cabbage (sweetheart or summer variety), sliced into chunky pieces
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
5 whole dried chillies

for the sauce
1 tbsp Chinkiang or balsamic vinegar
1 tsp light soy sauce
1 tbsp water
1/8 tsp salt
2 pinches ground white pepper
1 tsp sugar
2 tsp vegetable oil
2 spring onions, finely chopped

In a small bowl, mix together all of the ingredients for the sauce and set aside.
Heat a dash of oil in the wok over a high heat. Add the garlic and chillies and stir fry until they have just started to catch colour.
Add the cabbage, followed by 100ml of cold water, then cover. Steam for 2-3 minutes until the cabbage has softened and most of the water has evaporated.
Add the sauce, and stir fry for a further 2-3 minutes until the sauce has reduced by half. Serve with the spring onions sprinkled on top.

  • Looks so delicious! My goodness, it is making me hungry. I am not a cabbage gal usually, but I sometimes buy cabbage.

    • I <3 cabbage!! I think it can seem like a boring vegetable, but it's actually so easy to jazz up! x

      • You’re right, it can seem boring. Thanks for sharing this recipe!

  • Stephen Landsman

    Running to the store for cabbage!!!! Thanks so much for this one! Can’t wait to try it. Sounds delicious.

  • Cathy

    Sounds really good, but how much of the Chinkiang or balsamic vinegar? Thanks!!

  • Stephen Landsman

    How much black vinegar?

  • Nice recipe! Love you guys!

  • Stephen Landsman

    I’m assuming 1 tablespoon

  • Stephen Landsman

    Making it tonight. Thanks for the update!

  • Mike Vanis

    If you want something that’s closer to the Silk Road dish, seriously up the vegetable oil and use 1tbsp of soy sauce instead! Not as healthy but very tasty 🙂

