One-Pot Chicken Rice

The perfect dinner for one
This dish was one of the very first dinners that Mum taught us how to make when we moved away from home for uni. The core combination of silky, fragrant chicken, fragrant mushrooms and crunchy pak choi is fantastic, but it’s also easy to add whatever else you like to the mix. Save on washing up by eating this one straight out of the pot – just like we did as students!
You’ll also find this recipe in The Dumpling Sisters Cookbook.
Serves
1
Ingredients
2 dried Chinese mushrooms
pinch granulated sugar
1 skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into thin slivers
75 g jasmine rice
60 g pak choi or choi sum, sliced
light soy sauce, to serve
For the marinade
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp cornflour
2 pinches salt
2 pinches granulated sugar
2 pinches ground white pepper
¼ tsp sesame oil
½ tsp light soy sauce
½ tsp finely diced ginger
- Soak the mushrooms in a bowl of hot water with the sugar for 30 minutes, then drain. Remove and discard the stalks and chop the caps into a fine dice.
Add some exotics: For extra pizzaz, you can add some of our favourite lesser-known ingredients. This recipe is great with 20g of gum choi (golden needle vegetable), 10g of har mey (dried shrimp) and a 10g chunk of harm yu (salted fish). To prep the first two of these for use, cut off the hard nibs at the ends of the gum choi before soaking these and the har mey in hot water for at least 20 minutes.
- Put the chicken in a bowl, add the marinade ingredients and 1 tablespoon water and mix well. Cover and set aside. Put the rice into a small saucepan and rinse it twice under cold water, discarding the cloudy water each time. Pour in 80ml boiling water and bring to the boil over a high heat. Cook the rice for 4-5 minutes until most of the water has evaporated, and there are small craters on the surface. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting.
- Add the mushrooms, softened gum choi and har mey (if using) to the marinated chicken and stir to combine. Arrange thec chicken mixture on top of the rice in a single layer. Crumble the harm yu (if using) into small pieces and nestle them among the chicken. Cover and continue to cook for a further 4–5 minutes.
- Sprinkle the chopped pak choi directly on top of the chicken, cover and cook until the pak choi has softened slightly. Remove from the heat and leave the rice to stand for 3 minutes before drizzling soy sauce on top and digging in.
