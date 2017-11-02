One-Pot Chicken Rice

This dish was one of the very first dinners that Mum taught us how to make when we moved away from home for uni. The core combination of silky, fragrant chicken, fragrant mushrooms and crunchy pak choi is fantastic, but it’s also easy to add whatever else you like to the mix. Save on washing up by eating this one straight out of the pot – just like we did as students!

You’ll also find this recipe in The Dumpling Sisters Cookbook.