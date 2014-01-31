Perfect Potsticker Dumplings for Jamie Oliver’s Food Tube

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, now is the perfect time to whip up a batch of potsticker dumplings

The combo of a lush, juicy pork filling and crispy golden bottoms is so divine that stopping at one is impossible! The crescent-shaped beauties are also said to bring good luck and prosperity for the New Year because they look like the golden ingots (a form of currency) of ancient China.

And as for the meaning of the spicy dipping sauce? Well, we just like it spicy!

If you’re left with any extra filling, just form into patties and pan fry for a delicious burger.