Perfect Potsticker Dumplings for Jamie Oliver’s Food Tube
With Chinese New Year just around the corner, now is the perfect time to whip up a batch of potsticker dumplings
The combo of a lush, juicy pork filling and crispy golden bottoms is so divine that stopping at one is impossible! The crescent-shaped beauties are also said to bring good luck and prosperity for the New Year because they look like the golden ingots (a form of currency) of ancient China.
And as for the meaning of the spicy dipping sauce? Well, we just like it spicy!
If you’re left with any extra filling, just form into patties and pan fry for a delicious burger.
Serves
Makes about 32 dumplings
Ingredients
for the dough 300g plain flour
200mL boiling water
Pinch of salt
for the filling
300g pork shoulder or minced pork
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp corn flour
1 1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
Pinch of white pepper
3 tbsp cold water
1 tbsp Shaoxing rice wine, or dry sherry
1 tsp dark soy sauce
1 tsp light soy sauce
2 tbsp sesame oil
200g bok choy, finely chopped
2 spring onions, finely sliced
2 tsp ginger, finely diced
1 clove garlic, finely diced
for the dipping sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
2 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tsp chilli oil
to cook
1 tbsp oil
100ml water
Mix the flour, salt and boiling water in a large bowl you have a rough ball shape. Remove from the bowl and knead for 10 minutes until smooth. Divide the dough into two. Use your thumbs to make a hole in the middle of each piece, and them stretch them out into bagel shapes. Cover the ‘bagels’ with cling film and rest for 20 minutes.
OUR TIP!
If making your own mince from pork loin, cut the pork into 1cm pieces before chopping into a fine dice – a cleaver or heavy knife will make this step easier.
Combine the pork mince, baking soda, cornflour, seasonings and liquid ingredients. Stir vigorously in one direction until all the liquid is absorbed and the pork begins to bind to itself. Mix in the bok choy, spring onions, ginger and garlic.
Lightly flour your work surface. Divide each piece of rested dough into 16 even-sized pieces.
OUR TIP!
The easiest way to do this is to cut a ‘bagel’ in half to get two sausages of the same size. Line the two sausages up lengthways, then cut in half to create four mini sausages. Now line the four mini sausages lengthways to form a square shape, and then cut through all four sausages three times to form 16 small pieces of dough. This will ensure that each piece of dough is a similar size, leading to equal-sized dumplings!
Lightly dust the dough pieces with flour. Place a piece onto the work surface with its cut side down, and flatten with a floured palm. Roll each piece of dough into a thin disc, roughly 8cm in diameter.
OUR TIP!
For a faster route to wrappers, you can roll the dough out to 1mm in thickness then use an 8cm cookie cutter.
Place a heaped teaspoon of filling into the centre of each wrapper. Fold over into a half moon shape. Cradle the wrapper in one hand and use the other hand to create pleats along the edge furthest away from you, pinching the two edges together after each pleat as you go, to create a crescent shape. Avoid getting any filling on the edges and be sure to pinch firmly as you pleat to create a good seal.
Watch the the video below for a step-by-step guide to wrapping potstickers.
Cook the dumplings in two batches of 16. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Fry the dumplings flat side down for about 2 minutes until a golden crust forms on the bottom. Add the cold water and immediately cover with a lid (or a heavy plate if your pan doesn’t have a lid). Let the steam cook the dumplings for 8 minutes or until all the water has evaporated. Remove the lid and let the dumplings to cook for a further minute until they lift off from the bottom of the pan easily. You might need a spatula to help them along if they are a little sticky, being careful not to break the wrapper. Repeat with the second batch.
While the dumplings are cooking, prepare the spicy soy sauce by mixing sesame oil, soy sauce, and chilli oil.
Serve the dumplings in a big pile, making sure to show off the golden bottoms. Drizzle the spicy soy sauce on top, or serve on the side for dipping.
