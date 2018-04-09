To get the full experience of our site please enable javascript.

×

  • 09.04.2018
  •  5

Sesame Pulled Chicken

Take the fast track to this comforting midweek meal

Pulled meats have been ‘hot’ on every foodlover’s radar for a few years now. As much we love the tender, smokey promise of slow-cooked pulled pork or beef, they’re a labour of love to prepare at home.

So what do you do if you want some now, but you don’t have the patience, foresight or energy to hunt for that liquid smoke at the back of the cupboard and devote 8 hours of care to create that delicious tangle?

In comes our sesame pulled chicken, which asks for only 20 minutes of your time yet delivers the same level of satisfaction.

Sesame is the the flavour hero in the form of crunchy toasted seeds and heady, fragrant oil. And as ever before, our favourite cut of chicken, the thigh, does its duty by staying perfectly silky as we cook it high and fast. A umami-rich, soy-infused sauce brings it all together.

This is the kind of dish you can hanker for on your way home from work and have on the table by 7pm. It’s so simple that we should have put it in the Chineasy chapter of our cookbook instead of the Sharing Menu one!

What do you think, does this sounds like your dinner tonight?

 

Serves
4, with rice
Ingredients

½ tbsp vegetable oil
6 slices ginger, cut into fine matchsticks
3 spring onions, sliced, divided into white and green parts
¼ tsp salt
1 tbsp light soy sauce
¼ tsp dark soy sauce
½ tbsp Shaoxing rice wine
¼ tsp ground white pepper
½ tbsp granulated sugar
1½ tsp sesame oil, divided
600g skinless, boneless chicken thigh
1½ tbsp sesame seeds

GET THE METHOD →

Fry the ginger and white parts of the spring onions in the oil until the ginger starts to blister.
Pour in 250ml of water and immediately cover with a tight-fitting lid. Let the mixture boil vigorously for 2 minutes to extract flavour from the aromatics.
Add salt, both soy sauces, rice wine, pepper, sugar, half a teaspoon of sesame oil and the chicken to the saucepan. Cover, bring to a gentle simmer and poach the chicken for 15 minutes, turning halfway through.
Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. With the lid off, bring the liquid in the saucepan to the boil and reduce the volume to half.
Meanwhile, toast the sesame seeds in a small frying pan over a low heat until golden and fragrant, swirling occasionally so they don't burn.
OUR
TIP!
While you have the frying pan out, why not toast some more sesame seeds to use in other dishes. They will stay fresh in an airtight jar for two weeks.
Roughly pull the chicken using two forks and arrange in a shallow dish.
To serve, pour the reduced sauce over the shredded chicken, drizzle on the remaining sesame oil and sprinkle with the sliced green parts of the spring onions. Generously scatter on the sesame seeds, letting some of them float on the moat of sauce around the chicken.

  • I had this for dinner tonight and it was absolutely delicious! the chicken is super silky and the sauce is so flavourful, I can’t believe how easy it is. You girls rock! xx

    Beatrice | Strawberry Makeup bag

  • Chris Browning

    I made this for dinner tonight and it turned out great. Thank you for the receipe.

  • Саня Га

    Hi there! Love your recipes. What’s wrong with ingredients in this one? It is said 1 tbsp light soy sauce and ¼ tsp dark, but in this video you use muh more.

