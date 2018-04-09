Pulled meats have been ‘hot’ on every foodlover’s radar for a few years now. As much we love the tender, smokey promise of slow-cooked pulled pork or beef, they’re a labour of love to prepare at home.

So what do you do if you want some now, but you don’t have the patience, foresight or energy to hunt for that liquid smoke at the back of the cupboard and devote 8 hours of care to create that delicious tangle?

In comes our sesame pulled chicken, which asks for only 20 minutes of your time yet delivers the same level of satisfaction.

Sesame is the the flavour hero in the form of crunchy toasted seeds and heady, fragrant oil. And as ever before, our favourite cut of chicken, the thigh, does its duty by staying perfectly silky as we cook it high and fast. A umami-rich, soy-infused sauce brings it all together.

This is the kind of dish you can hanker for on your way home from work and have on the table by 7pm. It’s so simple that we should have put it in the Chineasy chapter of our cookbook instead of the Sharing Menu one!

What do you think, does this sounds like your dinner tonight?