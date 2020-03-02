To get the full experience of our site please enable javascript.

  • 02.03.2020
Ultimate Cheat’s Potsticker Dumplings

All the joy of potstickers, with shortcuts you’ll love

Dad did the dough, mum made the filling, then us kids were called to help with the wrapping. When it came to potstickers, it was always a family affair in our house. 

The production line made us feel like we earned the giant pile of crispy-bottomed dumplings at the end. And that’s the beauty of homemade potstickers: you can make LOADS of them for only a fraction of the price you’d pay when eating out. 

The reality, though, is that potstickers made from scratch take time. When we don’t have much of it, we turn to shortcuts or ‘cheats’ that are just as satisfying as the real deal.

So if you love potstickers as much as we do, then our recipe for the Ultimate Cheat’s Potstickers is for you. It has been designed with not one, not two, but three shortcuts.

Store-bought wrappers are a sensible start. It means you don’t have to mix, knead, and rest the dough, and there’s definitely no rolling out of individual wrappers. Simply stock up on a few frozen packs of round dumpling wrappers and defrost as needed.

When it comes to the filling, we’ve streamlined it by swapping out the usual soy sauce, salt and sugar with one magic ingredient – oyster sauce. It offers umami savouriness and sweet notes all in one. Spring onions bring an aromatic green element, and being one of the easiest vegetables to chop in quantity, they feature aplenty in our cheat’s filling. 

The real timesaver is in the wrapping technique. Do away with pleats entirely and simply fold the wrapper in half to form a half-moon shape. This means you have two surfaces for browning – instead of just the bottom in traditional potstickers – which results in double the crispiness factor. 

While family-style, group-effort potstickers will always have a place in our hearts, these cheat’s potstickers are an ultimate staple in our comfort food repertoire. We think you should make them a part of yours too. 

Serves
Makes around 36
Ingredients

32 round dumpling wrappers (about 190g)
vegetable oil, for frying

filling
230g pork mince
1 tsp ginger, finely diced
5 spring onions, finely sliced
2 tbsp oyster sauce (or: 1½ tbsp light soy + 1 tsp sugar)
3 tbsp water
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda (optional tenderiser)

dipping sauce
Chinkiang vinegar
Sesame oil

 

Place the filling ingredients in a large bowl and stir in one direction (e.g. clockwise) until the mixture resembles a paste.
To wrap the dumplings, place about 1 teaspoon of filling in the centre of a wrapper. Use a finger dipped in water to wet the edge. Fold the wrapper in half to form a half moon shape and press firmly to seal the edges
Heat a dash of oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Arrange the dumplings in the pan so they are at least half a centimetre apart (you may need to do this over a few batches).
When the potstickers are light gold on the bottom, turn them over to colour the other side.
Pour in 80ml of water and quickly cover with a lid (or a large dinner plate will do). After about 4-5 minutes, most of the water will have evaporated. Uncover the frying pan to remove the rest of the moisture.
Meanwhile, mix together the dipping sauce ingredients in a small bowl.
When the bottom of the potstickers are dry, remove from the pan and serve with the dipping sauce.
