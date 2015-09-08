Wontons in Spicy Peanut Sauce

Welcome to our first-ever collaboration with a fellow YouTube foodie!
Today we’re hanging with the fabulous Food Busker (aka John Quilter…y’know, his real name 🙂 ).
John’s makes beautiful food on the streets and then asks passers-by what they think the dish is worth. So in the spirit of open-air cooking, we decided to show him how to make our street-food style wontons. These bad boys have everything you could possibly love in a dumpling PLUS they’re drenched in an insanely moreish chilli peanut sauce. The ingredient list looks long but some of it is optional and the method is really simple.
Don’t forget to head over to John’s channel to watch the video of us helping out with his crispy chilli beef.
Serves
Makes about 30 wontons
Ingredients
Wonton pastry
For the filling
260g pork mince
1 clove garlic, finely diced
3 tsp ginger, finely diced
50g bamboo shoots, finely diced
½ tsp salt
½ tsp sugar
¼ tsp white pepper
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
2 tsp sesame oil
2 tsp cornflour
130g spinach, finely chopped
For the sauce
2 tbsp peanut butter
1 tbsp chilli oil
½ tsp brown sugar
pinch salt
¼ tsp light soy sauce
4 tbsp hot water
Prepare the filling by stirring together all the ingredients, except the spinach, in one direction until bound together. Mix in the spinach.
To wrap the wontons, follow the steps in the video from 2:13.
Bring a large pot of boiling salted water to the boil.
In the meantime, mix all the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl until you have a runny paste.
Cook the wontons by dropping as many of them into the boiling water as possible without piling them on top of each other. Once the water boils again, leave to cook for 3 minutes, or until the wontons float to the surface, and then remove with a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining wontons, if any.
Serve the wontons drizzled with the sauce, along with toppings as desired.
