Wontons in Spicy Peanut Sauce

Today we’re hanging with the fabulous Food Busker (aka John Quilter…y’know, his real name 🙂 ).

John’s makes beautiful food on the streets and then asks passers-by what they think the dish is worth. So in the spirit of open-air cooking, we decided to show him how to make our street-food style wontons. These bad boys have everything you could possibly love in a dumpling PLUS they’re drenched in an insanely moreish chilli peanut sauce. The ingredient list looks long but some of it is optional and the method is really simple.

